Construction worker living in Bedok dorm is sole local case

A 22-year-old construction worker from Bangladesh was the only local case of Covid-19 reported yesterday.

In addition, there were 14 imported cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH), taking Singapore's total to 59,747.

The construction worker's earlier tests from rostered routine testing (RRT) - the last on Jan 24 - were negative for the infection, said MOH.

"His serology test result has come back positive but we are unable to rule out that this could be a recent infection," said MOH.

A positive serology test indicates a possible past infection.

"As a precautionary measure, all his close contacts at the dormitory and his workplace have been placed on quarantine."

The patient, who lives in a dormitory in Bedok South Road, is asymptomatic. His infection was detected when he was tested on Sunday as part of RRT, said MOH.

He was tested in a pool and immediately isolated when the results came back positive on Monday.

Pooled tests combine swabs of several individuals for one laboratory test.

Where a pooled test is positive, the group may be re-tested individually to identify the infected person.

An individual test done on Tuesday returned a positive result for the worker, who was then taken by ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

The 14 imported cases tested positive while serving their stay home notices, said MOH.

They came from several countries including India, Brazil and Myanmar.

With 20 cases discharged yesterday, 59,511 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 36 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 156 are recuperating in community facilities. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

15 New cases

0 New cases in community

14 Imported cases

36 In hospital

20 Discharged yesterday

29 Deaths

59747 Total cases

59511 Total recovered