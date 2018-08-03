Consumer watchdog: 4 hotels shared confidential room rates

Four hotels are suspected of colluding by sharing with each other the non-public room rates they offer companies.

Singapore's competition watchdog said they discussed and exchanged "confidential, customer-specific, commercially sensitive information".

In doing so, they infringed the Competition Act, said the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) yesterday.

The hotels are Capri by Fraser Changi City; Village Hotel Changi; Village Hotel Katong; and Crowne Plaza Changi Airport.

The information they shared also included the price reduction in percentage that corporate customers asked for during confidential negotiations and the responses of the hotels' sales representatives.

The CCCS said such information-sharing may have reduced competitive pressure on prices.

It has issued a "proposed infringement decision" (PID), in the form of a written statement, to the hotels' owners and operators.

The decision details the facts uncovered by CCCS during its investigations of the four hotels.

It uncovered that staff from Capri, Village Hotel Changi and Village Hotel Katong discussed and exchanged commercially sensitive information about hotel rooms to corporate customers between July 3, 2014, and June 30, 2015.

Staff of Capri and Crowne Plaza hotels also did so between Jan 14, 2014, and June 30, 2015.

The hotels have six weeks to make their representations to CCCS before a final decision is taken. If found guilty, they can be fined up to 10 per cent of their business turnover for each year of infringement, up to a maximum of three years.

Frasers Hospitality, which runs Capri, said: "We do not condone any of our employees engaging in such conduct, and we take such matters seriously."

A spokesman for Crowne Plaza said the hotel was unable to comment as an investigation is under way.