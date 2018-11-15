Contractor accidentally cuts cables causing fibre broadband outage

A contractor accidentally cut through several fibre cables in Tampines yesterday, causing a fibre broadband outage in the east of Singapore.

The unidentified contractor, who was performing construction works along Tampines Avenue 9, cut through the cables at about 2.50pm.

This affected an estimated 10,000 end-users in Pasir Ris, Tampines, Changi and Loyang.

Because of this, users from all Internet providers were affected.

These included Singtel, M1, StarHub, MyRepublic and Viewqwest.

A spokesman for NetLink Trust said it has deployed its recovery team onsite, and that it is likely services will be restored by late afternoon today.

NetLink Trust, previously known as OpenNet, is the only networking company under Singapore's optical fibre broadband providers.

The NetLink Trust spokesman said: "NetLink Trust is working with all relevant parties including the Internet Service Providers to ensure that the service to the affected areas will be restored as soon as possible."

OTHER INCIDENTS

There have been at least two similar incidents this year alone.

In March, about 700 end-users were affected in Jurong after another contractor accidentally cut a fibre cable at Boon Lay Drive.

Then in June, 950 end-users were affected in Yishun when yet another contractor accidentally cut several fibre cables at Ang Mo Kio Street 13.

Those affected can monitor NetLink Trust's website at www.netlinktrust.com for updates.