Cook jailed for stabbing girlfriend, biting off her ear lobe

After finding out his girlfriend had lied about her age and was seven years older than him, a man repeatedly threatened to kill her if she did not pay back the money he had spent on her.

On the night of July 11, 2019, Chinese national Chen Jianhua, a cook, 31, confronted club hostess Ye Yuhuan, 38, near her workplace in Race Course Road and demanded she withdraw a police report she had made against him.

When she refused, Chen stabbed her with a knife and bit off part of her left ear lobe during the attack outside Muthu's Curry restaurant.

Yesterday, Chen was sentenced to 5½ years' jail after he pleaded guilty in the High Court to one charge each of attempted culpable homicide, criminal intimidation and trespassing into her room.

A theft charge was taken into consideration.

In sentencing, Justice See Kee Oon said: "The attack on the victim was vicious, causing serious injury and permanent scarring."

The judge noted, however, that Chen "came to his senses" after stabbing the victim and helped stop her bleeding before surrendering himself to the police at the scene.

The court heard that Chen befriended Ms Ye on social networking platform WeChat.

He bought her gifts and helped her out financially.

In July 2019, their relationship soured as Chen suspected that she was working as more than just a hostess in a "flower joint", as she had claimed.

On July 7, 2019, Chen went into her room at her hostel without her permission to look through her things. There, he discovered she was seven years older than him.

He then stole items including an iPhone 6 Plus and two red packets containing $800.

ENRAGED

When Ms Ye later made a police report over the missing items, Chen became enraged and went to Ms Ye's workplace.

He began arguing with her and stabbed her several times with a knife. He also bit off part of her ear lobe and spat out the torn flesh.

Ms Ye was warded for seven days and given 14 days' hospitalisation leave upon discharge.

Her wounds were not expected to result in permanent disability, although they would leave visible scars, said the prosecutor.

A psychiatric assessment found that Chen was suffering from adjustment disorder, which impaired mental responsibility for his actions.