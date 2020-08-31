Cooked food programme helps needy residents in Mountbatten

With a QR-coded beneficiary card, 104 needy residents of Mountbatten SMC can redeem hot meals at designated neighbouring eateries. PHOTOS: FOOD FROM THE HEART

With a QR-coded beneficiary card, 104 needy residents of Mountbatten SMC can redeem hot meals at designated neighbouring eateries.

With a QR-coded beneficiary card, more than 100 needy residents of Mountbatten SMC can redeem hot meals from 21 hawker stalls at coffee shops.

Project Belanja!, a cooked food programme created by local charity Food From The Heart (FFTH), is a partnership involving local grassroots organisations and hawkers, the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) and the South East Community Development Council (CDC).

It will benefit 104 residents in the Mountbatten area who are in the programme's list of beneficiaries.

Mr Lim Biow Chuan, MP for Mountbatten SMC, launched the programme yesterday at Block 34 Cassia Crescent, where four hawker stalls and a cafe are participating.

Mr Lim said the initiative addresses the needs of beneficiaries who are unable to cook or have no time to cook.

He said: "With a professional food charity managing the scheme, grassroots leaders can focus on engaging beneficiaries. I am much heartened by the efforts of our stallholders to embrace technology to participate in this project to feed our community in need."

Stallholders use the SupplyAlly mobile app to scan the cards and complete the redemption process.

Each beneficiary can claim up to 15 meals a month, said FFTH.

CONVENIENT

Retiree Tan Choon Poh, 78, said the initiative has helped him choose and enjoy different types of nutritious meals every day, adding: "It's very convenient. I just show my card when I order, instead of counting meal vouchers."

Ms Sim Bee Hia, FFTH's chief executive officer, said Covid-19's stringent safe distancing measures pose logistical challenges to beneficiaries who want to redeem their meals without any disruptions.

She said: "The programme at Mountbatten SMC allows beneficiaries to choose from more designated food stalls in their neighbourhoods and decide when they would like to redeem their meals.

"We are thankful for the efforts from GovTech, local partners and stallholders to scale the programme more efficiently through digitisation to give better to more beneficiaries."