Cops looking for attackers in a case of rioting at Tanjong Pagar

Two men were taken to hospital after allegedly being attacked by a group of people in Tanjong Pagar early yesterday.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to the case of rioting in Tanjong Pagar Road and Duxton Road at 2.58am.

"Two men, aged 29 and 38, were taken to Singapore General Hospital," said the police spokesman.

The older man was unconscious when he was taken to hospital.

Another 29-year-old man was arrested under the Liquor Control Act.

DRUNK

ST understands that there were four victims - including the 29-year-old man who was arrested as he was drunk and uncooperative.

It is unclear how they are related.

The victims had reportedly been attacked by a group of people in different areas along Tanjong Pagar Road and Duxton Road.

An eyewitness who gave his name only as Alex told citizen journalism website Stomp that the group of attackers went on a "rampage".

They allegedly attacked one of his friends at a bus stop.

"After hitting him down on the floor, they continued to kick him in the head with their boots," he said.

"There was blood all over."

The attackers fled and the police are looking for them.

Anyone found guilty of rioting may be punished with a jail term of up to seven years and caning.