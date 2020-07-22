Coronavirus: Average number of new community cases falling steadily

The average number of new daily coronavirus patients in the community has been steadily falling, with yesterday the eighth day in a row the figure has decreased.

Last night, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the figure in the past week has dropped to 10 cases, from 13 cases two weeks ago.

Since the lifting of the circuit breaker on June 2, the number of community cases has been gradually rising.

But the average number of new daily community cases in a week began falling from July 14.

MOH said the number of unlinked cases in the community in a week fell from a daily average of seven two weeks ago to six in the past week.

There were 399 new cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 48,434.

They included nine community cases, comprising a Singaporean, three work pass holders and five work permit holders, said the ministry.

There were also three imported cases - two work pass holders and one special pass holder.

The work pass holders are two Indian men aged 29 and 34. They arrived here on July 9 from India. Both were asymptomatic and tested positive while serving their stay-home notices.

The remaining imported case, a 22-year-old special pass holder, arrived here on Sunday from the Philippines.

MOH said he was taken directly to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases as he had symptoms.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 387 Covid-19 cases.

The higher number of cases was mainly due to a batch of test results from Monday reported to MOH after the noon cut-off for Monday's reporting.

CLOSED CLUSTERS

The Woodlands Lodge II dormitory at 190 Woodlands Industrial Park E7 and the SSKBJV Dormitory at 31A Tanah Merah Coast Road have been cleared, and now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for Covid-19 infection.

As such, the clusters have now been closed.

Meanwhile, a FairPrice outlet at 2 Joo Chiat Road was added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious.

By the numbers

399 New cases

27 Deaths

9 New cases in community

44569 Total recovered

48434 Total cases

170 Total in hospital

213 Discharged yesterday

0 In intensive care unit