Coronavirus: Church, bank workers confirmed to be infected

The Grace Assembly of God church has been identified as a cluster, with two of its workers confirmed to be infected.

Two men linked to a church are among the three new cases of the coronavirus here, the Ministry of Health said yesterday.

All three are Singaporeans.

The new cases bring the total number here to 50.

The third confirmed case, a 62-year-old man, works for DBS Bank at the Marina Bay Financial Centre (MBFC).

The other confirmed cases - a 34-year-old and a 46-year-old - both worked at the Grace Assembly of God church at Bukit Batok and Tanglin.

The new cases do not have recent travel history to China.

The 34-year-old man showed symptoms on Feb 1 and went to see a doctor five times - on Feb 2, 4, 7, 9, and 10.

He went to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on Feb 10, and was confirmed to have the virus, which causes a disease now called Covid-19, the next day.

Before he was admitted, the man, who lives in Bukit Batok Street 25, had gone to Plaza Singapura, Star Vista, Fusionopolis, and for work at the two locations of the Grace Assembly of God church.

The 46-year-old man had also gone to work at the church at both locations, and showed symptoms on Feb 3, before going to a clinic on Feb 8.

On the same day, he went to the National University Hospital and was discharged on the same day before being admitted on Feb 10. He is now warded there.

The man lives in Toh Guan Road and was confirmed to be infected on Feb 11. This is the third church to have confirmed cases, after The Life Church and Missions Singapore in Paya Lebar and the Paya Lebar Methodist Church.

The 62-year-old went to work at DBS Asia Central at MBFC before he was confirmed to have the virus yesterday.

He is now warded at NCID.

Six more patients were discharged yesterday, making it 15 full recoveries so far, while eight of the 35 cases still in hospital are in critical condition.

The six discharged cases include two employees from Chinese health products shop Yong Thai Hang.

Two more clusters have also been identified. In addition to the two cases linked to the Grace Assembly of God church, there were two linked to the Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site. This brings the total number of known clusters here to five.