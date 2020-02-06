Coronavirus: Demand for cleaning services on the rise

Cleaning agency workers disinfecting places where those with the coronavirus had stayed.

The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan has resulted in more requests for cleaning services.

Anchor Cleaning Agency told The New Paper it has seen cleaning jobs increase by around 30 per cent this week alone.

Director S.S. Dev, 60, said clients are asking for areas to be cleaned more frequently - even up to once every hour at certain locations.

He said: "A lot of people want to do what they can to reduce the chance of getting the virus."

Another cleaning agency, Conrad Maintenance Services, told TNP that clients have asked for more rounds every day and to focus on high-contact surfaces, such as door handles and workstations.

Managing director Raymond Ng said: "They are worried because these are enclosed areas with a lot of movement."

Commercial and residential clients alike have requested services that involve releasing disinfectants with a fogging machine.

Mr Ng, 47, said fogging can enhance the coverage and disinfect areas within a shorter period of time.

He said misting can help reduce the amount of manpower required as there is a shortage of workers for the number of jobs.

As the frequency of cleaning increases, he said employees take their temperature at least four times daily to make sure they are well. Any unwell staff will be referred to company doctors, he said.

The National Environment Agency has released interim guidelines on the cleaning of premises. People whose homes may have been exposed to the virus should sanitise their places by mopping them with disinfectant twice.

It strongly encourages people to step up their cleaning standards and implement measures to keep up good public health hygiene. For more information on cleaning guidelines, visit nea.gov.sg