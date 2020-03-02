Coronavirus: Four new confirmed cases, two more discharged

A Singaporean woman and her maid, who have been confirmed to be infected by the coronavirus, made a weekend trip to Indonesia, the former apparently after the onset of symptoms.

The women were two of the four new cases announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) last night.

None of the new cases have recent travel history to China, or to Daegu or Cheongdo in Korea, but according to the MOH statement, three of them withheld information. It is not known if any action will be taken against them.

Last Friday, two Chinese nationals were hauled to court after they allegedly gave false information to the health authorities.

Case 103, a 37-year-old Singaporean, was in Batam from Feb 21 to 23 with her maid, a 25-year-old Myanmar national, who is Case 104.

Both are close contacts of Case 93, a 38-year-old Singaporean man who is part of the Wizlearn Technologies cluster.

MOH said Case 103 developed symptoms on Feb 20 and went to a clinic on Feb 25. After being identified as a close contact on Feb 26, she claimed not to have any recent illness and was quarantined at home.

It was only three days later that she admitted to having symptoms since Feb 20 and was immediately taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Case 104 similarly claimed she did not have any recent illness and was issued a home quarantine order on Feb 26.

On Feb 29, she admitted to having onset of symptoms on Feb 23 and was taken to NCID.

Both mostly stayed home at Bukit Batok Street 31, but Case 103 did go to work at Bukit Batok.

Case 105 is a 49-year-old Singaporean man also linked to the Wizlearn Technologies cluster. He is a close contact of Case 95.

Case 105 had symptoms on Feb 26 and went to a clinic that day.

But a day later, after being identified as a close contact, he claimed he did not have any recent illness and was quarantined at his home in Upper Bukit Timah.

It was only two days later that he admitted having prior symptoms and was immediately taken to NCID and isolated.

Case 106 is a 54-year-old Japanese man who holds a work pass. He is also currently warded in NCID.

Separately, Ms Cheng Li Hui, Member of Parliament for Tampines GRC, posted on Facebook that a case was confirmed in Tampines North yesterday.

She said cleaning was being carried out in the common areas, including lift lobbies, letterboxes and the void deck.

It is not known if the case Ms Cheng referred to has been revealed publicly by MOH.

Two more cases were discharged yesterday, taking the number of those who have recovered to 74. Of the 32 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, seven are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

By the numbers

4

New cases

106

Total confirmed

2

Discharged yesterday

74

Total discharged

32

Total in hospital

7

In intensive care unit