Coronavirus: No new confirmed cases in Singapore for second day

There were no new confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection here for a second day.

In an update last evening, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said it was not notified of any new confirmed cases here as of 2pm yesterday.

It added there is no evidence of community spread, and the 18 imported cases remain in stable condition with most of them improving.

As of noon yesterday, 262 suspected cases have tested negative for the virus, while test results for another 32 cases are pending.

Contact tracing for the 18 confirmed cases are ongoing.

MOH said it has identified 256 close contacts of the confirmed cases, out of which 187 remain in Singapore.

Those still here have been contacted and quarantined or isolated, save for one remaining person the MOH is still trying to contact.

Singaporeans are advised to defer all travel to the Hubei province and all non-essential travel to China.

Members of the public are advised to adopt the relevant health precautions at all times.

MOH said it will continue to monitor the situation closely and that Singapore is likely to see more cases that will need to be investigated. - DAVID SUN