Coronavirus: Outbreak alert level raised to Orange as three more Singaporeans infected

Three more confirmed cases of the coronavirus were announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Feb 7).

As they have no links to previous cases or travel history to China, MOH has raised its Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) level from Yellow to Orange.

The first new case is a 53-year-old Singaporean man who had been in Malaysia on Jan 6, 11 and 17.

The man, who stays in Tampines, is currently warded at Changi General Hospital.

Before admission, he had visited The Life Church and Missions in MacPherson Road. He also visited friends and family during Chinese New Year.

The second case is a Victoria Junior College (VJC) teacher, a 42-year-old Singaporean woman,

who also had no recent travel history to China.

MOH said she reported an onset of symptoms on Feb 2 and was admitted to Parkway East Hospital, where she is currently warded in an isolation room.

The woman, who lives at Elias Road, did not interact with her colleagues and students after developing the symptoms.

MOH said she had visited Changi Airport and the Singapore Zoo.

The Ministry of Education said yesterday that students, teachers and staff who had recently come into contact with the teacher will be issued with a 14-day Leave of Absence (LOA).

Co-curricular activities in VJC have also been suspended for two weeks with immediate effect.

Instead of lectures, there will be more tutorial-sized classes. The school is also cleaning and disinfecting the school premises thoroughly.

The third confirmed case is a 39-year-old Singaporean woman who also had no recent travel history to mainland China but had gone to Malaysia from Jan 22 to 29.

She reported symptoms on Jan 30 and went to the emergency department at Sengkang General Hospital on Feb 2 where she was admitted.

"We have been preparing for this scenario and we are ready to manage this situation," said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong at a press conference. "The key is quick detection and managing the local spread."

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong at the press conference where the move to Code Orange was announced on Feb 7 TNP PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

MOH also disclosed yesterday that one of the previous announced cases, case 30, was a 27-year-old Singaporean man who attended a business meeting at Grand Hyatt hotel last month.

He tested positive yesterday at 2pm.

Before hospital admission, the man, who lives at Shunfu Road in Bishan went to Far East Square and Junction 8 shopping mall in Bishan.

With the three new cases, Singapore now has 33 cases and two are in the intensive care unit.

Two others have been discharged while the rest are in stable condition.

With the Dorscon level raised to orange, MOH advised event organisers to cancel or defer non-essential large-scale events.

Those who are ill should avoid such events, said MOH.

With immediate effect, schools will suspend inter-school and external activities till the end of the March school holidays.

These include the national school games, learning journeys and camps.

MOH again reminded the public to maintain good personal hygiene practices like washing their hands with soap and water and to not touch their faces, especially if their hands are not clean.

MOH also advised the public not to shake hands during this period and to use alternative greetings instead.

-Additional reporting Cheow Sue-Ann and Adeline Tan