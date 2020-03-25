Coronavirus: All sporting events must be axed or deferred until April 30

The Singapore Premier League is among the sporting events that will be suspended from today.

The Singapore Premier League (SPL) and the Netball Super League (NSL) have been suspended.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced yesterday that all sporting events, regardless of size, must be deferred or cancelled, with the measure taking effect from today until April 30, although it may be extended.

Seventeen SPL matches were scheduled to take place from April 4 to April 26.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS), which manages the SPL, said it would announce details on the FAS-sanctioned events after engaging with the authorities and stakeholders.

Hougang United coach Clement Teo noted that the postponement could lead to a fixture pile-up later in the year, but added: "As disappointed as I am, it is better to be safe than sorry... We should not put our bodies on the line and risk contracting this disease."

Netball Singapore chief executive Cyrus Medora said a prior decision had already been taken to postpone the NSL semi-finals and final scheduled for March 28 and April 4, respectively.

The national opens team training sessions on Tuesdays will also be cancelled, and the association is considering holding only fitness training in small groups instead.

Earlier yesterday, Sport Singapore (SportSG) had suspended all of its youth-centric organised programmes until April 7.

In a statement, SportSG said there would be disruptions to its curriculum at its Swim Safer assessment, Learn-to-Play programmes at ActiveSG sport centres, SportCares programmes, and 18 ActiveSG sports academies and clubs, which about 5,000 children are a part of.

SWIMMING POOLS

The suspension also extends to programmes held at SportSG-managed facilities like public stadiums and swimming pools, even if these programmes are not run by the national sport agency.

The FAS had already suspended training and competition for amateur and age group (Under-21 and below) players after the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) was raised to orange last month.

Mr Tan Li Yu, owner of football academy LFA Protectors which has about 500 youth aged four to 18, said training sessions will be suspended.

The JSSL League, a youth football league LFA plays in, had been suspended until April 7, although JSSL declined comment on the new guidelines when contacted.