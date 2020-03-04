Coronavirus: Two new cases, one with no known links to earlier cases

Another two cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday, and no patients were discharged.

Case 109, a 70-year-old Singaporean man, is not currently known to be linked to any of the other cases.

He has no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

The man, who lives at Everton Park, developed symptoms on Feb 25 and sought treatment at a clinic on Feb 27 and 28.

He was isolated when he went to Singapore General Hospital on Feb 29.

Prior to admission, he went to work at Fish Mart Sakuraya in West Coast Road but did not serve customers or handle food.

Case 110, a 33-year-old Singaporean, is linked to the Wizlearn Technologies cluster.

He has no recent travel history to the affected countries and regions and is currently warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

MOH also gave further updates on Case 108, the 34-year-old Filipino maid employed by Case 101. She developed symptoms on Feb 25 and was isolated and warded after going to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on Feb 28.

Prior to admission, she sought treatment for an unrelated condition at a dental clinic and stayed at Bukit Batok Street 24.

Yesterday, for the first time since Feb 13, there were no patients discharged.

Contact tracing is ongoing for 11 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases to establish links to previous cases or travel history to affected countries and regions.

The MOH advisory was updated to include advice to defer all non-essential travel to Iran, northern Italy, Japan and the whole of South Korea, in addition to the previously mentioned mainland China.

As of noon yesterday, 336 people remain in quarantine. Of the 32 confirmed cases still in hospital, seven are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

By the numbers

2

New cases

110

Total confirmed

0

Discharged yesterday

78

Total discharged

32

Total in hospital

7

In intensive care unit