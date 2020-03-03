Coronavirus: Woman who went to Jakarta is one of two latest cases

A Singaporean woman, 68, who recently travelled to Indonesia, was one of two confirmed cases yesterday.

She was in Jakarta from Feb 11 to 14. After developing symptoms on Feb 16, she went to two clinics three times before being isolated at Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Feb 27.

Listed as Case 107, she is now warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

She is the third woman here who tested positive just days after visiting Indonesia.

On Sunday, a Singaporean woman and her maid were confirmed to be infected after a weekend trip to Batam from Feb 21 to 23. The woman was showing symptoms during the trip.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said Case 107 is linked to Case 94, a 64-year-old woman, who is also linked to Case 96, a 12-year-old Raffles Institution student.

Case 94 developed symptoms on Feb 11, while Case 96 developed symptoms on Feb 21.

The other new infection, Case 108, is a 34-year-old Filipino woman who holds a work pass.

Case 108 and Case 102 are maids who work for Case 101, who are all linked to the Wizlearn Technologies cluster.

The two new cases have no recent travel history to China, or to Daegu or Cheongdo in South Korea.

The MOH yesterday provided more details on Case 106, a 54-year-old Japanese man confirmed to be infected on Sunday.

The man, who lives in Tampines Street 45, is also linked to the Wizlearn cluster.

He worked at WinTech Nano-Technology Services, which is on the same level as Wizlearn Technologies at 10 Science Park Road.

Developing symptoms on Feb 23, he sought treatment at a clinic on Feb 24, 26 and 28 before going to Changi General Hospital on Feb 29, and was isolated.

Four more cases were discharged yesterday, taking the number of full recoveries to 78.

Of the 30 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, six are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.