Corporate customers can also trade in old gadgets at CEE

Visitors at the Consumer Electronics Exhibition (CEE) can trade in old gadgets such as laptops in exchange for cash vouchers that can be used any time during the four-day exhibition that started yesterday.

The gadget trade-in has been a regular feature for visitors, but it is now open to corporate customers as well.

"We know consumers are increasingly conscious about sustainability and this is a good way for us to help them manage their old gadgets," said Mr Eric Ng, business director of tech shows at Exhibits Inc, organiser of the exhibition.

"This year, we are extending the initiative to corporate customers, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, so that they can enjoy the cost savings too."

The event unveiled what electronics and furniture retailer Courts describes as Singapore's first air-conditioning subscription service. Subscribers pay a monthly fee of $29 to $99 over a minimum period of six years. The price is dependent on the number of units installed.

The subscription includes regular maintenance and cleaning, unlimited service calls for any issue and complimentary replacement if the air-conditioning unit breaks down completely. CEE is being held at the Suntec convention centre and is in its fourth year. There are deals galore at the 200 or so booths, with offers on items ranging from television sets to mobile phone plans.

Participating brands include Aftershock, Creative and Philips.

Gaming competitions will be held over the weekend. These include Singapore Robo Fight 2019, where competitors use smartphones to operate miniature battle robots.

Besides cash prizes, the top two competitors will represent Singapore at the World Cyber Games in Xi'an, China, later this year.