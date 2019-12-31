Cosplayers help police to raise awareness about scams
The EOY J-Culture Festival held last weekend was the police's first collaboration with the cosplay community in a bid to raise awareness about scams. Popular home-grown cosplayer Yosuke Sora met fans and shared tips on ways to prevent scams. Assistant Superintendent Irene Yong, who is also the officer-in-charge of Kampong Java Neighbourhood Police Centre's Community Policing Unit, said that as the cosplay community spends a significant time online, "we thought they would most likely come across different forms of online scams".
