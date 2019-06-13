Counselling, therapy can help treat mental conditions: Experts

For those suffering from mental conditions, experts encourage seeking help from professionals to manage the condition and prevent escalation, which could lead to physical ailments.

Dr Sharon C. Sung, Duke-NUS Medical School's assistant professor, health services and systems research programme, Singapore, said certain forms of psychosocial interventions, such as counselling or psychotherapy are highly encouraged to treat mental illnesses.

She said: "In many cases, these can be as effective as medication, or even more so.

"For example, cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) is an evidence-based treatment recommended by MOH (Ministry of Health) for the treatment of most common mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression."

Dr Sung said CBT is based on learning principles and encourages patients to develop more helpful patterns of thinking and acting that can improve their mental well-being.

Experts also encourage a healthy lifestyle, such as a good diet, regular exercise and stress management to prevent the onset of mental health problems and also to maintain good physical health. - CHEOW SUE-ANN