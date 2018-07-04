Couple awarded by SCDF for saving man who collapsed

Just as the couple were about to get into a Grab car, they saw a man collapse on the road near a Jalan Besar coffee shop last Wednesday.

Mr Muhammad Faizal Ibrahim, 26, told his girlfriend to go home on her own before going to help the victim.

But Miss Noor Hafawati Othman, 28, a nurse at Thomson Medical Centre, cancelled the ride as Mr Faizal administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the unconscious man.

FIRST TIME

It was the first time the emergency response specialist at the Port of Singapore Authority (PSA) had performed CPR on an actual person.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) yesterday presented the couple, whose deed was captured in a viral video, with the Community Lifesaver Award.

Recalling the 1.15am incident, Mr Faizal said he thought Miss Hafawati had left.

"But when I looked around, she was there to support me. She gave me confidence and strength," he said.

"It was my first time doing CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) in public. I was scared and not sure what was going to happen to him. I kept asking her if I was doing it right."

The victim is now recovering in Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

1st SCDF division Commander, Colonel Lim Boon Hwee, said SCDF wants to build a nation of lifesavers where people are trained to help others in need of medical attention.

"It can go a long way to enhance their chances of survival," he added.

An SCDF spokesman said the public can learn CPR skills from the Community Emergency Preparedness Programme (CEPP) in the four SCDF divisions.

They can also install the myResponder mobile application so they can respond to emergency cases before SCDF's arrival.

Those who have not learned CPR can call 995 to get guidance on how to administer it during emergency situations.

The couple, who were hailed as heroes on social media, said they woke up to more than 100 messages from family and friends.

Mr Faizal said: "It was the right thing to do, stepping forward to save a life."