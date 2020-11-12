Couple, both 26, to be charged with murder of 11-year-old girl

A couple will be charged today for their suspected involvement in the death of an 11-year-old girl, the police said in a statement yesterday.

The couple, both 26, will be charged with murder with common intention.

The woman is the biological mother of the girl, while the man is the stepfather.

The police, who were alerted to the unnatural death at around 1.20pm on Tuesday, said the girl was unconscious when sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital by ambulance at around 11am. She was pronounced dead at 12.40pm.

Following police investigations, the couple were arrested for their suspected involvement in the death of the girl.