Couple dead, two children injured in accident in Johor

The couple had borrowed the car from a relative for what was possibly their first time driving to visit relatives in Malaysia, a neighbour said.

A married couple died in a car crash near Tangkak in Johor on Friday while driving back to their Singapore home with their two young children at the start of the long weekend.

Mr Chua Keh Loing, a 41-year-old Singapore permanent resident, was behind the wheel when he lost control of his car.

It collided head-on with a sport utility vehicle (SUV) near Tangkak in the direction of Bekoh at about 2.15pm.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident show the car, with its front badly mangled, at the side of the road. Mr Chua died from his injuries at the scene while his 43-year-old wife was seriously injured, Malaysian media reported.

She was taken to Tangkak Hospital, where she later died, reported Sin Chew Daily News.

The couple's eight-year-old son and six-year-old daughter are being treated for their injuries at the same hospital, the report said.

The SUV driver and his three passengers were also hurt.

Mrs Chua's sister told Sin Chew Daily News at the hospital on Friday night that her young niece and nephew had been asking for their parents.

She said her family has not told them about their parents' deaths, as they are worried that the children may not be able to cope.

Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao reported yesterday that Mr Chua worked as a clerk in Singapore and lived with his family in Woodlands.

They were returning to Singapore after visiting relatives in Rompin.

Neighbours told Wanbao the family made about three trips a year to Malaysia and would usually take the train.

A 59-year-old housewife, who wanted to be known only as Ms Lin, said that it was possibly the family's first time driving to their relatives' home in Malaysia.

They had borrowed a car belonging to Mrs Chua's brother for the trip, which coincided with the June school holidays and the Hari Raya Adilfitri long weekend, she said.

The couple's wake will be held in Seremban.