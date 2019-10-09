Newly-wed couple hurt in hit and run appeal for witnesses

(Above) He now worries if he can return to work while she is still traumatised.

(Above) Mr Michael Sobrielo and his wife Madam Noriezah Idris in Changi General Hospital after the hit and run accident.

A newly-wed couple returning home on a motorcycle suffered bad injuries in a hit-and-run accident last month.

Husband Michael Sobrielo, 46, now worries whether he will be able to return to work while his wife, Madam Noriezah Idris, also 46, has been left traumatised by the accident.

Speaking to The New Paper yesterday at their Punggol flat, Mr Sobrielo, whose worst injury was a fractured left eye socket, said: "My biggest fear is my eye. If it's permanent, I will be out of a job. I can't drive a van if I lose my vision."

The couple, who got married in August, both work as DHL couriers.

They are both on one-month medical leave and are appealing for witnesses to the accident, which occurred on Sept 23. Police confirmed the accident happened at about 8.30pm along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) towards Tampines Expressway.

Mr Sobrielo and his wife were on the left-most lane of the KPE when a white car hit the back of their motorcycle. Both husband and wife were thrown off and landed on the road.

"I remember hearing my husband scream. When I stood up, I saw the white car which hit us drive away immediately," Madam Noriezah said yesterday. "We were so lucky that oncoming traffic managed to stop in time and a few passers-by stopped to help."

Madam Noriezah fractured her toe and the couple also suffered bruised ribs and serious abrasions.

"We cannot even sneeze or laugh. It hurts the most when we do," she said.

SEEING DOUBLE

Mr Sobrielo is seeing double from his eye injury and doctors are still determining whether there is any permanent damage.

Madam Noriezah now fears for her 19-year-old son, who is taking lessons for his motorcycle licence.

"I will never ever ride a motorcycle again," said Madam Noriezah, who has to be pushed around on a wheelchair when she goes out because of the severe abrasions on her legs.

The accident also damaged the wedding rings of the newly-weds. A rueful Madam Noriezah said: "The sapphire stone on my ring fell out. And my gold wedding bracelet broke into two."