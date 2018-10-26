Couple nabbed over $37,000 worth of fraudulent online purchases

A couple has been arrested under suspicion of having made $37,000 worth of fraudulent online purchases using compromised debit and credit card details.

Some of the items seized include mobile phones, a desktop, branded cosmetics, handbags, apparel and electronic and electrical items.

The police arrested the 43-year-old man and 34-year-old woman on Monday.

This comes after an alert the police received on Oct 18 regarding a case of fraudulent online purchases.

Following their investigations, the Tanglin Police Division and Commercial Affairs Department identified the two suspects and arrested them at a residential unit in Bukit Batok Street 11.

Preliminary investigations revealed that compromised debit and credit card details were used. Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone convicted of abetment by conspiracy to cheat can be jailed up to 10 years and also fined.

In a press release yesterday, the police advised all debit and credit card holders to protect their card details. They advised the public to be prudent when making online payments using their card details and to visit reliable websites.