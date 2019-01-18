Couple to pay Government $1.1million over illegal betting gains

A couple was ordered to pay about $1.1 million to the Government for benefits believed to have been gained from illegal betting activities, the police said yesterday.

On Tuesday, Heng Ee Howe, 60, was ordered to pay about $1.09 million, and his wife, Tin Suh Chyong, 55, was ordered to pay about $29,670.

A joint investigation between the Criminal Investigation Department and Commercial Affairs Department revealed that Heng collected illegal 4-D bets for a man known as Ah Gu for about 15 years, and was helped by Tin.

COMMISSIONS

Heng, who claimed to be working for two furniture companies, also received commissions from a percentage of the total amount of bets collected and the winnings of each punter.

Upon receiving these bets, he would consolidate and fax them over to Malaysian runners, provided by Ah Gu.

Tin, a housewife, would assist Heng whenever he was unable to do so.

Between June 2010 and June 2015, the couple was found to have accumulated an unexplained total wealth of about $1.1 million, which was disproportionate to their sources of income.

In March last year, Heng was sentenced to three months' jail and fined $360,000 for his illegal gambling activities.

Tin was sentenced to jail for two weeks and fined $100,000 for similar offences.