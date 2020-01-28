Couple's hit-and-run accident still unsolved

Mr Michael Sobrielo and Madam Noriezah Idriswere thrown off their motorcycle and landed on the road.

A hit-and-run accident on Sept 23 last year that left a married couple suffering bruises and abrasions remains unsolved.

The couple, who work as DHL couriers, were on the left-most lane of the KPE when a white car hit the back of their motorcycle.

Mr Michael Sobrielo and Madam Noriezah Idris, both 46, were thrown off their motorcycle and landed on the road.

When The New Paper interviewed the couple in their Punggol flat in October, Madam Noriezah had fractured her toe, and the couple suffered bruised ribs and serious abrasions. Mr Sobrielo also suffered a fractured eye socket.

On Nov 20, the couple received a letter from the traffic police (TP), which was seen by TNP.

It said they have completed their investigations but were unable to produce any substantive result and were unable to conclusively determine the party responsible for the accident.

It added that in consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers, no further action would be taken until new evidence emerges at a later stage.

The couple has recovered from their injuries and returned to work.

While Madam Noriezah has sworn off motorcycles, Mr Sobrielo uses it daily.

On Dec 12, he told TNP: "I use it to run errands, it saves me so much time. Owning a car would be too expensive for us."

TP statistics show the number of hit-and-run accidents have been decreasing. There were 179 cases in 2016, 170 cases in 2017, and 165 cases in 2018.

Mr James Ow Yong, a lawyer and senior associate at Kalco Law, told TNP: "Hit-and-run cases are particularly reprehensible because the perpetrators know about the accident and are in the position to render assistance as (they) may be required (to call) for emergency services."

But solving such cases can be challenging.

On Dec 23, the TP said in a statement to TNP: "The challenge in solving hit-and-run cases is finding eyewitnesses and corroborative evidence."

Mr Ow Yong added the victim may not have noticed the oncoming vehicle and might have difficulty recalling how the accident had taken place.

TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Logistics officer Surinderpal Singh, 41, who often rides his motorcycle to Malaysia and Thailand, said: "Our highways are lined with traffic cameras. I think that has played a big role in deterring motorists who want to flee the scene after an accident."

But Singapore Road Safety Council chairman Bernard Tay said: "Most hit-and-run accidents happen because some vehicles, especially the big trailers, don't even realise they have hit someone."

He added that common measures motorcyclists can take include mounting cameras on their vehicles and knowing exactly where other vehicles' blind spots are.