Courts brings Christmas cheer to needy families

Madam Ida Abdullah is thankful that she can now easily cook meals for her four children in the kitchen of her two-room rental flat.

Unemployed because of a rib injury, the single mother got a new fridge, rice cooker and three-seater sofa from Courts yesterday as part of its fourth and final Courts Charity Home event.

Madam Ida, 41, said: "Our old fridge was not working well and my sofa was a stained second-hand set the previous owner wanted to dispose of.

"Now, my children and I have a comfortable place to rest, and I can cook meals with fresh ingredients."

Ahead of the festive season, Courts donated more than $30,000 worth of household necessities to grant the wishes of families and their children from disadvantaged backgrounds under local charity Care Community Services Society (CCSS).

Courts Charity Home - the local retailer of home electronics, IT and furniture products' signature corporate social responsibility home donations and volunteer programme - rounds up its inaugural year with contributions of over $92,000 worth of home furnishings and electrical appliances. More than 400 senior citizens and children have benefited to date.

Madam Ida's family is one of the 13 homes from this edition that received new furniture as well as home appliances this Christmas. Three of her four children - Izaack, nine; Shakini, 11; and Martin Nesakumar, 12 - are beneficiaries of CCSS' CareYouth MacPherson. Madam Ida's oldest son is 20 and doing his national service.

Martin said: "I wished for a rice cooker so my mum can have an easier time cooking. I can also easily cook rice or porridge for myself and my siblings now. We will be happier to spend time at home over the school holidays."

Courts Singapore marketing director Tammy Teo said: "We are delighted to grant the Christmas wishes of children for a more comfortable environment to call home."