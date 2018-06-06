Courts brings joy to low-income Muslim families

Madam Siti Norbayah Ahmad Sanaip was overjoyed when she received a queen-size bed from Courts Singapore for her two daughters.

The housewife, 38, told The New Paper: "My daughters had to squeeze on a single-size bed. I can't imagine the aches they have and sleepless nights they have gone through."

She and her husband, a bus driver and the sole breadwinner, have four children, aged four to 11. The family survives on $1,000 a month.

Madam Siti said her daughters, aged 10 and 11, were so happy, they "jumped up and down on the bed with joy".

She also received a stove, wardrobe and fridge yesterday, as part of the Courts Home Delivery Corporate Social Responsibility 2018 Programme.

She was one of 22 low-income Muslim families to get furniture and appliances from Courts, delivered by its employees.

In all, Courts donated more than $20,000 worth of household products to the families served by the North East Community Development Council, Serangoon Grassroots Organisations and non-profit organisation Hira Society.

Madam Siti said: "Making ends meet is hard for us. I am so thankful to Courts for sponsoring (these items)."

Marketing director of Courts Singapore Joanna Ho said: "We cherish our close ties with the local community, and are pleased to be able to extend our support by donating household necessities to those in need."