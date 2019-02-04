Courts donates $15,000 worth of home goods this CNY

Mr Ben Tan, country CEO of Courts Singapore (second from left) showing Mr Ng Ah Ngow (third from left) the functions of the new TV.

Mr Ng Ah Ngow, 77, a beneficiary of Care Community Services Society (CCSS), lives alone in a rental flat in the MacPherson area.

Ten years ago, a discomfort in his hip led to difficulty in walking and forced him into retirement.

Mr Ng was one of the 22 selected elderly and low-income individuals who had their existing old and spoilt furniture, bedding and electrical appliances replaced by Courts as part of the company's year-long partnership with CCSS.

Twelve Courts staff volunteered to hand-deliver many of the items to the senior citizens' doorstep on Thursday last week, greeting them and helping them set up the new items.

Volunteers also assisted in the light sprucing of homes to usher in the Chinese New Year.

Country chief executive of Courts Singapore Ben Tan, 50, and CCSS' executive director Dewin Lee, 48, also paid Mr Ng a visit to offer Chinese New Year wishes.

Courts donated a total of over $15,000 worth of brand new products.

Mr Ng said: "I asked for a 24" TV to replace my old analogue set and an energy-efficient refrigerator as my old one has been with me for over 20 years and is no longer working well.

"Courts delivered a 32" TV as that was the smallest they had, and a refrigerator."

Mr Tan said that as a one-stop home furnishing retailer, it is natural for Courts to make the deepest impact by donating furniture and appliances.

"We chose CCSS because they are very much on the ground," said Mr Tan.

"CCSS works as the middleman to recommend activities for Courts to help by providing the beneficiaries with what they need," Mr Tan added.

Another beneficiary, Madam Saheya Haji Draman, 81, requested a wok and Corelle plates.

She has been using the same wok for 17 years to prepare meals for her six children who visit once a month.

Seeing her new wok, plates and TV console, Madam Saheya told The New Paper that she was so thankful to Courts for giving her what she needed, and more.