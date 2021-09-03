Covid-19 booster shots for seniors aged 60 and above and immunocompromised people from Sept: Ong Ye Kung

Seniors should receive a booster dose of mRNA vaccine six to nine months after having completed their two-dose vaccination regimen.

Singapore will give its first Covid-19 booster shots - to seniors aged 60 and above, residents of aged care facilities, and those who are immunocompromised - from this month, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Friday (Sept 3).

Seniors should receive a booster dose of mRNA vaccine six to nine months after having completed their two-dose vaccination regimen, said his ministry.

This means the first batch of seniors aged 60 and above who completed their original vaccination regimen around March this year will be eligible for their third dose later this month, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Those who are immunocompromised should receive a third dose of the same mRNA vaccine two months after their second dose, as this ensures they start off with adequate protective immune response to the virus, added the ministry.

These recommendations were made by the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination, after it reviewed the available evidence, including on the safety and efficacy of booster doses administered around the world.

MOH has agreed with its recommendations to start the booster shot programme for these groups of people, it said in a statement on Friday.

The booster shots for seniors are to ensure continued high levels of protection against infection and severe disease from Covid-19, and to reduce the possibility of spikes in infections and more people falling severely ill.

Seniors are at risk of severe Covid-19 infection and may develop a lower immune response from their two-dose vaccination regimen, it said. "This is coupled with the expected decline of their immunity over time, as many were vaccinated earlier."

Mr Ong noted that with the waning immunity provided by vaccines and increasing breakthrough infections, a number of countries have commenced vaccine booster programmes.

"This is to pre-empt a very sharp rise in breakthrough infections, which can still mean, in absolute terms, many people can fall very sick or die... This is especially relevant to the elderly and to other higher-risk groups," said Mr Ong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19.

He urged all seniors contacted by their healthcare providers to come forward for their third dose of vaccination.

MOH said that the additional dose recommendations for immuno-compromised individuals, and seniors aged 60 years and above and residents of aged care facilities are aligned to the vaccination measures adopted in countries such as Israel and Germany.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also approved a third dose for immuno-compromised individuals and is considering its recommendation for seniors, it added.

Another group that will be among the first in line for booster shots are immuno-compromised persons, who have a blunted immune response to vaccination, and are also at a higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19.

This group include those who are on cancer treatment, transplant patients, other patients on immuno-suppressive therapy, and end-stage kidney disease patients on dialysis.

These individuals will be contacted by their healthcare providers, as they would likely have regular follow-up sessions with their doctors, said Mr Ong.

During the virtual press conference on Friday, he also said the expert committee will continue to review the evidence and data for other groups.

One area which it is studying is the rare, but more severe, adverse reaction to vaccines which occur mostly in younger age groups.

Another area is the effectiveness of using a different vaccine as a booster from the vaccine used in the first two doses, he said.