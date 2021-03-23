Covid-19 breaches: 83 investigated, The Orange Ballroom wedding venue ordered to close

The office unit along Jalan Bukit Merah and the items seized.

The office unit along Pemimpin Drive and items seized from the unit by the police.

A total of 83 people are being investigated for not adhering to safe distancing measures in four separate cases, the police said yesterday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that they had allegedly gathered to socialise, and were provided entertainment and liquor without a valid licence.

Three of the cases occurred in office units.

The most recent happened last Thursday along Ubi Avenue 3. Eighteen men and 17 women - aged between 22 and 58 - were allegedly drinking and socialising when police raided the unit.

On Feb 25, when officers arrived at a unit along Pemimpin Drive, eight men and seven women - aged between 21 and 38 - were allegedly drinking, smoking and singing.

Five men and six women - aged between 20 and 38 - were allegedly doing the same when police arrived at a unit at Jalan Bukit Merah on March 13.

The fourth case happened on March 1. The police received information about a gathering in a shophouse unit at East Coast Road and when officers arrived, 12 men and seven women, aged between 21 and 39, were allegedly drinking and singing in the unit.

The operators of the four units, and those believed to be so, are being investigated for offences under the Public Entertainments Act and Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015.

Under these acts, the offences of providing public entertainment and supplying liquor without a valid licence each carries a fine of up to $20,000.

Apart from a 38-year old man, believed to be the operator of the unit along Pemimpin Drive, three other men believed to have been acting as "lookouts" for the group, are also being investigated for offences under these acts.

A 22-year-old man, believed to be the operator of the unit at Ubi Avenue 3, is also being investigated for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Four of the women at the unit were arrested for suspected offences under the same act. They are Vietnamese nationals.

WEDDING VENUE

In another case of Covid-19 breach, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) issued an order yesterday to close The Orange Ballroom - a wedding venue on the third floor of Tanjong Katong Complex - for 20 days, beginning yesterday.

The operator had allowed a wedding couple to host three wedding receptions involving around 275 people.

Under regulations, a wedding couple is allowed only one reception involving not more than 100 people, including the couple.

Investigations are ongoing.

The police said they will continue to take tough enforcement action against criminal activities and breaches of safe distancing measures.