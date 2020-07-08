Covid-19 in first chapter of WP manifesto: Pritam Singh

The first chapter of the Workers' Party (WP) manifesto highlights policy proposals to tackle Covid-19, and that shows how seriously the party is treating the issue, WP secretary-general Pritam Singh said yesterday, responding to criticism from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that the opposition has largely ignored the crisis.

"I think it's a very convenient thing for the Prime Minister just to brush everybody with the same paintbrush," he said, while speaking to reporters during a walkabout in Sengkang GRC.

Mr Singh added: "(Covid-19 is in) chapter one of our manifesto. And that should tell you how significant Covid-19 is as an issue for the WP."

Expanding Covid-19 testing and making vaccinations free when a vaccine becomes available are among the proposals included in the manifesto.

The party also put up a Facebook post after PM Lee's speech, reiterating the Covid-19 proposals from its manifesto.

During a lunchtime rally held online on Monday, PM Lee said that opposition parties have not offered any suggestions on how to tackle the Covid-19 crisis.

PM Lee also said that opposition parties "prattle on" about such proposals as a minimum wage or universal basic income, which are "fashionable peacetime slogans, not serious wartime plans".

But Mr Singh said the WP, which is advocating for a national minimum wage, believes the policy still has the potential to impact a lot of people.

"I make no apologies for it. There are around 100,000 people, maybe more, maybe less, who are earning wages below what we think is a reasonable wage," he said.

"And this is something that the WP has believed in for many, many years across many manifestos and it's something that we will continue to press."

Mr Singh was yesterday also asked about the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) and whether it had any impact on the way the WP campaigned.

He said the party has been clear on not wanting to campaign on false information.

"Has it (Pofma) affected our campaign? No, it hasn't because I have repeatedly stressed to our candidates we're not in this to win through false information or fear mongering and that sort of thing.

"That's not the way I want to win an election. I think we want to win an election fair and square and that means we address the issues head- on," he said.

ETHICAL

Mr Singh added: "And yes, we are a smaller party, we don't have the range of information that the Government has, but that should not stop us from fighting this battle ethically. And that's how the Workers' Party will move forward."

On Sunday, five correction directions were issued by the alternate authority for the Minister for Manpower involving statements made by Singapore Democratic Party chairman Paul Tambyah.