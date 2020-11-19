Covid-19 insurance now available for travellers to Singapore

Under current rules, travellers entering Singapore are required to bear the full cost of medical treatment, tests and isolation.

Travellers arriving in Singapore can now purchase insurance coverage for Covid-19 related costs incurred during their stay here.

Changi Airport Group and the Singapore Tourism Board said in a joint statement yesterday that three insurance companies have developed travel insurance products that provide at least $30,000 in coverage for Covid-19 related medical treatment and hospitalisation costs.

The minimum coverage sum was decided based on recommendations by the Ministry of Health, which considered bills for Covid-19 treatment at private hospitals.

The three companies providing insurance coverage are AIG Asia Pacific Insurance, Chubb Insurance Singapore and HL Assurance.

While AIG and HL Assurance have started selling their insurance products, Chubb's will be available from Nov 27.

Taking the example of a 40-year-old man arriving from China, the plan listed on AIG's website would provide coverage of up to $250,000 for any Covid expenses for a five-day trip, for a premium of $6.27 including goods and services tax.

For the same profile and trip length, HL Assurance's $123.25 plan provides $100,000 coverage for Covid-19 expenses, and additional coverage for accidental hospitalisation expenses, accidental death and disability, and travel inconvenience.

Chubb will offer four plans with coverage ranging between $30,000 and $250,000. Its premiums will start from $19.15.

Under current rules, inbound foreign travellers entering Singapore through various safe travel lanes are required to bear the full cost of medical treatment, tests and isolation, should they be suspected of being infected with Covid-19 or require medical treatment for the virus while in Singapore. Those arriving at the airport will still have to pay for Covid-19 tests, which cost $196.

The launch of these new travel insurance products comes ahead of a pilot for safe trade shows and exhibitions that will start from November.

HL Assurance said it is currently working on a similar insurance product for those travelling out of Singapore.