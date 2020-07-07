Covid-19 patients visited Orchard Road malls, Jewel while infectious

ION Orchard was one of the malls visited by patients while infectious.

Several malls in Orchard Road and Jewel Changi Airport are among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

More than 20 locations, including malls such as Plaza Singapura, Ion Orchard and Tang Plaza, were added to the MOH online list of locations that Covid-19 patients have visited for more than 30 minutes.

Those who were at these places should monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit, MOH said.

Infections in the community have increased, with 23 new cases announced yesterday.

Of these, 17 cases are linked to previous cases or clusters, while six are currently unlinked.

There were also three imported Covid-19 cases announced yesterday.

They are Singaporeans who had returned from Yemen and India, and a Filipino work pass holder who had returned from the Philippines. They tested positive while serving their stay-home notice.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the remaining 157 of yesterday's 183 cases, taking Singapore's total to 44,983 cases. MOH also announced a new cluster at Micron Semiconductor Asia at 1 North Coast Drive.

Meanwhile, the Millennia Institute told The Straits Times yesterday that all 32 students and one staff member who were in close contact with a Covid-19 infected student had tested negative for the coronavirus, while five other staff who were not in close contact with the student are also well and will be tested soon.

MOH had placed these students and staff under home quarantine as a precautionary measure after a 20-year-old student there had tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

With 276 cases discharged yesterday, 40,705 patients have fully recovered from the disease. A total of 208 patients remain in hospital, including two in the intensive care unit, while 4,032 are recuperating in community facilities. • ADDITIONAL REPORTING: JESSIE LIM

By the numbers

183 New cases

26 Deaths

23 New cases in community

40705 Total recovered

44983 Total cases

208 Total in hospital

276 Discharged yesterday

2 In intensive care unit