Covid-19 patients visited three supermarkets in Jurong West, Jalan Kayu and Serangoon North

Two Sheng Siong supermarkets and an NTUC FairPrice outlet have been added to the list of public places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

An infected patient was at the Sheng Siong supermarket at 7 Jurong West Avenue 5 on June 9 from 7.50am to 8.20am.

Another was at the Sheng Siong Supermarket at 19 Serangoon North Avenue 5 on June 19 from 5.15pm to 6.05pm.

A third case was at the NTUC FairPrice outlet at 447A Jalan Kayu on June 15 from 6.25pm to 8.55pm.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) provides this list of locations, where Covid-19 patients have visited for more than 30 minutes, as a precaution to get those who were at these places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

The full list can be found on MOH's website.

A 33-year-old work permit holder from India was among the 218 cases reported yesterday.

He was asymptomatic, currently unlinked to known cases and was picked up as part of the ministry's active screening of those who work in essential services.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the remaining 217 cases, taking Singapore's total number of Covid-19 cases to 42,313.

Meanwhile, a new cluster infections has emerged in a dormitory at 204 Tagore Lane and is now linked to eight cases.

With 648 more cases discharged yesterday, 35,580 patients have recovered from the disease.

There are 200 patients still in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 6,497 are recuperating in community facilities.

These patients who have not been discharged - and are considered to be active cases - make up about 16 per cent of the total number of cases reported to date.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 10 who tested positive have died of other causes.

By the numbers

218

New cases

1

New cases in community

42,313

Total cases

648

Discharged yesterday

26

Deaths

35,580

Total recovered

200

Total in hospital

1

In intensive care unit