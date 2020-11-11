Covid-19 PCR testing services available from Dec 1

There are currently around 600 general practitioner clinics and private healthcare providers that can provide Covid-19 PCR tests.

Any company or individual who requires a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test will be able to procure the service from approved providers from next month.

This is in line with efforts to make testing more accessible to support a wider range of needs as Singapore resumes more activities, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said at a multi-ministry task force press conference yesterday.

Mr Gan said this will help those who need to get their pre-departure testing done, and they no longer need to seek approval from the Ministry of Health (MOH) for such tests.

He said: "We know that timely Covid-19 testing, when complemented with safe distancing and safe management measures, is a formidable weapon against the pandemic.

"Testing is therefore a critical enabler and key strategy in our fight against Covid-19."

MOH said in a press release that it will continue to increase the number of clinics and providers who can administer the tests.

Currently, those who are not unwell and who do not need to meet testing requirements, such as pre-departure and pre-event testing, are unable to request for a Covid-19 test.

STILL FREE

The test remains free for those who are assessed, such as by a general practitioner, to be in need of it.

Mr Gan also said the Government is in discussion with laboratories and suppliers on fine-tuning the cost of the test.

In addition to the cost of the tests, there is also significant set-up cost involved, for example, taking necessary infection control measures at testing stations, employing trained people to administer the test, all of which will add to the cost.

He said: "So the test itself has a certain cost, and we are discussing with the supplier on whether we can make it more affordable as time goes by."

Mr Gan also added that the authorities are continuing to conduct pilots on pre-event testing by using antigen rapid tests.

These tests will allow more large-scale and higher-risk activities to resume in a safer manner.

Mr Gan said: "We will continue to pilot different workflows in varied settings, such as at more business-to-business events, live performances as well as spectator sports, and pre-event testing can form part of our defence strategy against Covid-19."