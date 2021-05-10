Covid-19 virus has undergone over 6,600 unique spike protein mutations

The Sars-CoV-2 virus that sparked the Covid-19 pandemic has undergone more than 6,600 unique spike protein mutations, said Dr Sebastian Maurer-Stroh, executive director of the Bioinformatics Institute at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research.

Viruses mutate whenever there is a "mistake" in the replication process.

If that mistake increases its survival prospects, more copies of that "wrong" replication will survive and sometimes overwhelm the original version.

For example, the D614G mutation that started to rise sharply in February last year is now found in all samples of the virus, no matter which variant they are.

Because this variant became so pervasive, it was given a clade name - or family group - of its own - G clade.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that while the G clade has increased infectivity and transmission, the illness it causes is not more severe, nor does it affect diagnostics, treatment or vaccines.

This G clade and its sub clades - which include GRY, a clade named for the British variant B117 in July last year - have accounted for practically all Covid-19 infections since the middle of last year, totally displacing the original virus that emerged in Wuhan.

Despite so many mutations of the virus, the World Health Organisation lists only three of "concern" so far or variants of concern.

This is because not all mutations make a difference to the disease, said Dr Maurer-Stroh.

On whether the vaccines available today are of any use against these variants, Professor Ooi Eng Eong of the Duke-NUS Medical School said definitely.

"Studies among vaccinated individuals have found that the mRNA vaccines are also capable of preventing infection from the various variants of concern," he said.

"At least four reports have shown that the rate of breakthrough symptomatic variant Sars-CoV-2 infection has been below 1 per cent among vaccinated individuals."

Prof Ooi explained that vaccines do not just produce antibodies, but also "activate a suite of immune responses" in the body, including the production of T cells that kill both the virus and infected cells.

These would not be affected by changes in the spike protein. - SALMA KHALIK