Covid patient, who spent 60 days at NCID, wary of new virus wave

Ms Isabella Lim - announced as Case 547 on March 23 last year - and her boyfriend tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from their London holiday.

After spending 60 days at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) battling Covid-19, Ms Isabella Lim takes the virus seriously and urges others to do the same.

The current rise in community cases and clusters proves the unpredictability of the virus, and she is worried there could be another wave here.

The 26-year-old business operations executive, who was announced as Case 547 on March 23 last year, told The New Paper: "The virus is scary and no one expected it to last so long. I really don't want to go through the same thing again.

"After recovering, I completely avoided crowded places and have had no nightlife. I prefer to hang out at home now."

She added: "Some people may be asymptomatic, and you never really know. But for those who experience symptoms, it is only responsible to see a doctor and be more vigilant."

LONDON HOLIDAY

Ms Lim and her boyfriend did just that after returning from London last March.

They stayed in an apartment during their two-week holiday in London and did not go out much, masking up whenever they did.

On their return flight, they wore double masks out of fear but ended up sitting behind a family that was coughing profusely.

Back in Singapore, they decided to self-isolate at home together and cut off physical contact from their loved ones.

After two days of a slight cough and a fever respectively, Ms Lim and her boyfriend consulted a doctor and checked themselves into NCID. There, they found out they both had contracted the disease.

She said: "I feel so thankful to be in Singapore as it is much safer and better healthcare-wise than in the UK. I felt so privileged that I was offered a medical ward despite having only mild symptoms."

Though the situation has improved from last year, Ms Lim warns against complacency and believes everyone must still follow the rules such as wearing masks and safe distancing.

"A lot of young people might think, 'it is okay if I get it', and that it will affect only them. But people breaching the rules (need reminding that they) are compromising their family members and risking their lives."