Covid shows how Total Defence is vital: Ng Eng Hen

Total Defence was commemorated more as a concept and exhortation when the going was good and smooth for many years, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said yesterday in a video message that was broadcast on Facebook ahead of Total Defence Day today.

But the Covid-19 pandemic has reaffirmed it as a "living concept", vital and necessary to the country's collective well-being, and central to its ability to overcome grave challenges.

In his annual Total Defence Day message, Dr Ng said the concept - when put into action during the pandemic last year - saved lives and jobs.

Singapore did not have it easy when the pandemic broke out, he said.

"Yet when the circuit breaker and other restrictions were imposed, Singaporeans rallied together and put the interest of Singapore before self."

Introduced in 1984, Total Defence is a national defence framework consisting of six pillars - military, civil, economic, social, psychological and digital - in which every Singaporean has a part to play.

Total Defence Day is commemorated on Feb 15 every year - the day Singapore fell to Japanese troops in 1942.

Digital defence was added as the sixth pillar in 2019, and MP for Marine Parade GRC Seah Kian Peng just this month called for climate defence to be added as the seventh to underscore the importance of tackling the issue.

Dr Ng described how Singapore came together to tackle the pandemic. Retired doctors and nurses came back to help, and full-time national servicemen extended their service to fight against the pandemic, he said.

While infections soared in countries around the world, the spread within the community in Singapore was contained.

"Most importantly, deaths were kept down," he said.

The fight against the pandemic has revealed the power of Total Defence, he said. When a country's citizens are united in purpose and actions against a common enemy, damage from viral outbreaks is moderated.

"We can be assured that with Total Defence, not only can Singapore survive each crisis, but will emerge stronger and with Singaporeans more united. This is the power of Total Defence," said Dr Ng.