CPF members can nominate beneficiaries online now

Central Provident Fund (CPF) members can now nominate their beneficiaries online.

With the introduction of online nomination this month, CPF members and witnesses just need their SingPass to complete the nomination process.

Besides convenience, making CPF nominations online provides better protection for personal information, said the CPF Board yesterday.

Under the new online nomination mode, details like the identities of nominees will not be revealed to witnesses.

Witnesses will receive an e-mail, SMS, or both for them to confirm the member's intention to make the nomination.

Since its launch, over 900 CPF members have made their online nominations.

"Members who have previously made a nomination in person can also conveniently review their nomination online, especially when their life circumstances change," said Mr Low Pat Chin, group director of member accounts and investment group in the CPF Board.

The CPF board said that, with a CPF nomination, CPF members have the flexibility to decide how they want their CPF savings to be distributed and the proportion of their savings each nominee will receive.

Members who do not have a CPF nomination will have their CPF savings distributed by the Public Trustee's Office according to the legally entitled beneficiaries at a fee. CPF members are reminded that their CPF savings are excluded from the estate and cannot be covered under a will. - HIDAYAH ISKANDAR