CPIB engages NPCC cadets in new anti-corruption badge programme

A bribe of $1 may seem small, but the weight of its corruption may be enough to crush an entire generation.

It is with this in mind that the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) is now looking to engage young Singaporeans and impart to them the values of honesty, integrity and fairness.

In its latest initiative with the youth, CPIB piloted the Anti-Corruption Badge Programme with the National Police Cadet Corps (NPCC) last year.

It has already reached out to more than 400 secondary students across 36 schools, and intends to extend the programme to other uniformed groups.

The three-hour programme is held at CPIB, and puts cadets in the shoes of actual investigators of past real cases.

One such case the students are made to solve is that of the forklift operators at a container depot who took $1 bribes from truck drivers.

The case, which saw two forklift operators jailed last year, made headlines because of what appeared to be an insignificant bribe.

But when cadets discover the bribes went on for several years and begin to add the sums up, they realised that even the smallest of bribes can snowball if corruption goes undetected.

Other aspects of the programme include presentations on corruption concepts and the polygraph. Those who complete the programme and quiz at the end are allowed to wear the badge on their NPCC uniform.

Superintendent of Police Hoo Poh Heng, the Commandant of NPCC, said the programme was engaging for students.

She said: "The programme allows the cadets and our youth as a whole to understand what corruption is, and its consequences, through the meaningful and purposeful activities that were devised for them."

CPIB director Denis Tang said Singapore must continue to stand united and guard against corruption. He said: "Singapore has achieved good results in the fight against corruption, but we cannot afford to let our guard down.

"Corruption must not be allowed to creep into our way of life and undermine Singapore's reputation for being an incorruptible and fair society."