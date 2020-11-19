CPIB warns of fake documents claiming to be from the agency

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) has warned about fake documents circulating on WhatsApp claiming to be from the agency.

Yesterday, the CPIB said it is aware some members of the public received such documents that indicate certain bank accounts of individuals, companies and third parties will be frozen within 24 hours for investigation into suspected money laundering offences.

They will then be asked to pay a fine.

The CPIB said the fake documents feature images of its logo and possibly a sign-off by a CPIB officer.

People should be on the lookout for signs that show the documents to be fictitious, including errors in spelling or grammar.

Singaporeans should take the following precautions if they receive such documents:

Call the CPIB hotline on 1800-376-0000 for assistance to verify their authenticity.

Do not remit or transfer any money for any transactions based on instructions given in or with the documents.

Do not give personal information and bank details to the sender.

The CPIB takes a serious view of the impersonation of public agencies for undesirable or scam purposes.

Anyone with information on suspected scams based on the impersonation of the CPIB or its officers can call the hotline.