Singapore

Crazy for bak kwa

TNP PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Jan 15, 2021 06:00 am

Come rain or shine, some people must have their bak kwa, especially with Chinese New Year around the corner. And if your favourite shop does not have online sales, it is not a big deal to queue for a few hours to sink your teeth into that sweet meat.

But at some shops such as Kim Peng Hiang in Changi Road, as one disappointed customer discovered, it is order today, collect tomorrow.

DOING WELL: Bak kwa seller Peng Guan Food Manufacturing has a customer base of more than 1,000 and the average order is 5kg.
