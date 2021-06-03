Cross infections likely when masks come off in small spaces: Experts

Many of the infected Hua Zai workers lived together, and worked in two outlets.

Six of the 10 workers linked to a chain of transmissions involving roast meat chain Hua Zai were living together and had worked in two outlets, prompting experts to say that it is highly likely for cross-infections to occur when masks come off - at rest areas and in shared accommodation.

This comes after concerns that kitchens could be a weak link in Singapore's battle against Covid-19, although amid the pandemic, all workers involved in the preparation of food and drinks have been required to wear masks and gloves.

But these protective items may come off at rest areas or places where staff eat, making transmission of the coronavirus in these places also possible, said Asia-Pacific Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infection president Paul Tambyah.

He said this was seen among staff at the Singapore General Hospital last year.

Many local eateries also have small rest areas, which could lead to crowding during breaks.

"The key is to ensure that all staff are vaccinated," Professor Tambyah said.

"While waiting for this to happen, adequate spacious rest and dining space should be provided, hand hygiene equipment should be available and staff should be able to seek medical attention, which might include three to five days of medical leave without fear of financial penalty."

Safe management measures at food and beverage outlets have been tightened from May 16 to June 13, with mealtimes for employees staggered.

Staff also have to dine alone and put on their masks as soon as they have finished eating or drinking.

But recent outbreaks - which have seen food delivery riders testing positive for Covid-19 and fast-food chain Pizza Hut having to deep-clean three of its outlets, after four staff at its Punggol Plaza outlet and a delivery rider at its Havelock II outlet caught the virus - have raised concerns about whether eateries are a hotbed for infections.

In Hua Zai's case, all 26 of its outlets were shuttered after seven of its staff - at the NTUC Foodfare outlet at 308 Anchorvale Road, and two other Hua Zai outlets at 476D Upper Serangoon View and Hougang Street 51 - tested positive for Covid-19 in the span of four days.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday said closing the outlets was to enable deep cleaning of Hua Zai's premises and break any potential chains of transmission.

It added in a release last night that the cluster linked to NTUC Foodfare in Anchorvale Road, where the first Hua Zai case worked, now has a 10th case, but did not specify which stall she worked at. Besides the Hua Zai staff, two other cases worked at other stalls in the same foodcourt.

Associate Professor Alex Cook at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health said good hand hygiene and consistent mask-wearing are important in small spaces to minimise risks, adding that operators of eateries should try to increase ventilation into the kitchen.

Prof Cook also noted that, with the Malaysian and Vietnamese staff of the chain living in close proximity and sharing amenities such as the toilet and kitchen, household transmission may be a quite likely route of infection in this case.

SELF-ISOLATE

MOH had said on Monday that with immediate effect, all household members of people under quarantine are to self-isolate at home and minimise their social interactions until the person under quarantine tests negative in a polymerase chain reaction test.

Prof Cook cautioned against an overreaction to the infections linked to eateries, as clusters involving food and beverage establishments remain relatively uncommon.

He reminded the public that the risk of catching the virus when buying food is very low, given that dining-in is not allowed now.

The Singapore Food Agency has said that the risk of Covid-19 infection from contact with contaminated surfaces of food and food packaging is "very low", and that there is no evidence for such spread.