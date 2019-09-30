Crossing the finishing line
The sky was clear and the race was on.
More than 13,000 participants took part in the seventh edition of the Straits Times Run, which was flagged off at the Singapore Sports Hub yesterday morning. The finish line was in the National Stadium where runners enjoyed games and activities at booths managed by ST Run partners, including presenting sponsor Panasonic.
