Crowded beaches, other lapses prompt step-up in enforcement efforts

At East Coast Park over the weekend, enforcement officers saw many groups of more than 10 people congregating.

The authorities will be stepping up enforcement efforts to ensure people continue to comply with restrictions under phase two of the economy's reopening, says Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli.

This comes on the back of multiple instances where people were found to be violating rules, he said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

For instance, the beaches at East Coast Park and Sentosa were "extremely crowded" at the weekend, he noted.

Safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers encountered many groups of more than 10 people, including extended families and friends congregating, with a good number not wearing masks despite being reminded.

"I have been concerned that some complacency may be setting in, at a time when we must keep our guard up... Extended exposure to one another without masks and in packed crowds places those involved and others around them at greater risk of contracting the Covid-19 virus," Mr Masagos wrote.

Since early this month, more popular beachfronts at East Coast Park have been segmented by the National Parks Board (NParks) to control crowds. NParks also temporarily closes sections when they get too crowded.

Yesterday, 18 people were charged in court for allegedly flouting safe distancing rules.

"We take such breaches seriously because they can potentially lead to the formation of large clusters," said Mr Masagos, as he urged Singaporeans to remain socially responsible.