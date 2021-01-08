Crowne Plaza Changi Airport closed after second worker is infected

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport will be closed for two weeks from today after a second unlinked Covid-19 case working at the hotel's restaurant, Azur, emerged.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday said it is closing the hotel until Jan 21 as a precautionary measure, as it cannot rule out the possibility that transmissions could have occurred at the hotel.

The hotel will stop accepting new guests, and foreign air crew and guests currently staying there will be checked out progressively, said MOH.

Restaurant and event spaces within the hotel will also be closed, and deep cleaning and disinfection carried out.

MOH has also started to test all staff working at the hotel.

The second case who works at Azur is a 43-year-old Malaysian woman who delivers pre-packed meals to air crew and hotel guests. She was one of two unlinked community cases reported yesterday.

The work permit holder is the second Azur employee to test positive for the infection after a Korean national was confirmed as a Covid-19 patient on Wednesday. Like the Korean, she does not interact with diners at the restaurant.

MOH said she developed symptoms while at work on Jan 3 and went to a general practitioner clinic on Tuesday where she was tested. Her result came back positive for Covid-19 infection the next day, and she was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases in an ambulance.

The second community case is a 63-year-old cargo operator at AirMark Aviation who is based at Dnata Cargo Centre.

He mainly handles loading and unloading of cargo for My Indo Airlines and does not interact with flight passengers.

He developed symptoms on Monday and sought treatment at Changi General Hospital on Wednesday. He was confirmed to be positive on the same day and was warded. His serological test result is pending.

IMPORTED CASES

There were also 31 imported cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 58,813.

The 31 cases comprise four Singaporeans, three permanent residents, three dependant's pass holders, two work pass holders and 19 work permit holders. They tested positive while serving stay-home notices or in isolation after their arrival in Singapore, said MOH. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

33 New cases

29 Deaths

2 New cases in community

21 Discharged yesterday

31 Imported cases

61 In hospital

58813 Total cases

58547 Total recovered