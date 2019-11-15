Cruise ship with norovirus outbreak offloads passengers in Singapore

A cruise ship from Australia made the decision to disembark all 2,000 of its passengers when it docked in Singapore on Wednesday after an outbreak of the highly contagious norovirus.

The Sun Princess, a luxury vessel that can carry up to 2,000 guests and more than 900 crew members, left Perth on Nov 1 and arrived in Singapore after 12 nights.

A spokesman for Princess Cruises, which operates the ship, told The New Paper that guests started reporting gastrointestinal symptoms en route to Singapore.

It was confirmed as being caused by the norovirus. A norovirus outbreak typically involves diarrhoea and vomiting.

"The vast majority of the 2,000 guests on Sun Princess were unaffected, but it takes relatively few cases of illness to be reported for onboard sanitation measures to be increased," said the spokesman.

"Out of an abundance of care and in line with best practice, extra cleaning... was also carried out. Guests remain isolated while they have symptoms."

Australian news outlet Perth Now reported that crew members made the decision to disembark all passengers while docked at Singapore so the ship could be fumigated.

TNP understands several government agencies here were involved in the process.

Norovirus is extremely contagious and is easily spread through contact with contaminated surfaces or between infected people.

According to the itineraries offered on the Princess Cruises website, a 12-day cruise from Perth to Singapore would have first made stops at Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

The ship has since left Singapore for a second 12-day leg back to Australia, but some passengers have reportedly decided to fly back instead.