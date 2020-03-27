Customer service adviser jailed for taking over $200,000 from firm

A 28-year-old Filipina was jailed for 14 months yesterday after she took more than $200,000 from her company.

Yesterday, Pangan Monica Quinto pleaded guilty to one count of criminal breach of trust.

Two other charges were taken into consideration.

Monica worked as a customer service adviser at car service centre Motorserv, which has five workshops.

Monica was the only person in her role working at the outlet in Boon Lay, along with two mechanics.

Her job was to issue sales invoices, and she was entrusted with the sales proceeds.

When a customer paid in cash, Monica would keep the money in the safe, and at the end of the day, would report the total sales to the company director.

For more than two years, she took the cash collected from customers and underreport the total sales figure, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Kwang Jia Min.

EDITED SALES REPORT

She also edited the sales report in the company's system so the accountant would not be able to detect the discrepancies in the sales figures.

From July 2017 to November last year, Monica took about $223,800 from the company and remitted all the money back to her family in the Philippines.

She has since made a partial restitution of $17,200.

Court documents did not state how she was caught.

DPP Kwang said the amount was substantial and the offences were premeditated.

When questioned by District Judge Marvin Bay, Monica cried and said her family in the Philippines was heavily in debt.

Her brother had also died, leaving her as the sole breadwinner, and she had to support her elderly parents and five-year-old daughter.

She said through a translator that the family had borrowed money to buy medicine for her mother, who was suffering from heart problems, and the debt was so huge they could pay off only the interest.