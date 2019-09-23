Cyclist in coma after crash with PMD

A large pool of blood on the ground where Madam Ong Bee Eng fell after the collision.

A 65-year-old female cyclist is in a coma after an accident involving an e-scooter which a witness said was going much faster than permitted.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said yesterday that it responded to a call for assistance near Block 539 Bedok North Street 3 at 10.24pm on Saturday.

Madam Ong Bee Eng, a logistics assistant packer, was unconscious when she was taken in an ambulance to Changi General Hospital (CGH).

She suffered a serious brain injury as well as fractures on her ribs and collarbone from the collision, The Straits Times reported online yesterday.

The e-scooter rider, 20, was also taken, conscious, to CGH, and was arrested for causing grievous hurt by a rash act, said the police.

Madam Ong's son, Mr Ng Chin Khai, 41, told The Straits Times that his mother had been taken to the hospital by the time he arrived at the scene.

"Doctors say she could be left in a vegetative state after her operation. We are praying that she will wake up," said Mr Ng.

Madam Ong was cycling home after attending a wake when the accident happened.

Mr Ng said his mother, who has been cycling around the neighbourhood for more than 10 years, was about to cross a zebra crossing when the e-scooter hit her at high speed.

She is in a critical condition now, he added.

An eyewitness, 53, who wanted to be known only as Mr Yang, told Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News that the e-scooter was possibly moving at more than 50kmh and crashed into the victim after the rider was unable to stop in time.

He said: "Both of them fell to the ground. The rider fell on the grass, and his arms were red and swollen.

"The woman fell on the footpath and fainted on the spot. She was also bleeding heavily."

The e-scooter rider stood up and shouted that it was not his fault, Mr Yang added.

A large pool of blood could be seen on the ground where the collision occurred. The front wheel and basket of the bicycle were damaged.

INTENSIVE CARE

When Shin Min visited the hospital yesterday, Madam Ong was in the surgical intensive care unit.

Her younger sister told Shin Min that she was still in a coma yesterday morning and might have to undergo surgery later.

Experts contacted by Shin Min said that based on photographs, the e-scooter could be non-compliant as it looks like it weighs more than 20kg and may have been modified.

On shared paths, personal mobility devices (PMDs), which include e-scooters, must keep to a speed of 25kmh. On footpaths, they must not go faster than 10kmh.

Their allowed weight is capped at 20kg.

In 2017 and 2018, there were 228 reported accidents involving PMDs on public paths.

Of the 228 cases, 196 had reported injuries. One was fatal, with another 32 involving major injuries such as concussions and fractures.

On Sept 11, e-scooter rider Tham Chee Boon, 36, was fined $3,500 for causing grievous hurt to a pedestrian, Madam Yeo Eng Koong, by riding in a negligent manner.

Madam Yeo, 53, suffered a fractured skull and needed surgery after she was startled by Tham and fell backwards.

Her medical expenses amounted to about $18,000 and her dental surgery cost $4,900.