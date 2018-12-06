Cyclist dies after getting knocked down by bus

The incident happened at the junction of Jalan Bukit Merah and Lower Delta Road.

A 67-year-old cyclist was killed in an accident yesterday morning when he was knocked down by a private bus.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a bus and a cyclist at 9.24am yesterday.

A 49-year-old man was arrested for causing death by a negligent act.

The New Paper understands the cyclist was dragged under the bus for one to two metres.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said a man was declared dead at the scene by SCDF paramedics.

Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao quoted a source as saying that the cyclist was about to make a right turn towards Bukit Purmei when he was hit by the bus.

He was described as "bleeding profusely" on the road.

In photos taken at the scene, the victim's red bicycle can be seen by the rear tyre of the bus.

Lianhe Wanbao interviewed the driver's colleague, who was present at the scene to assist him. He said his colleague had always been "a good driver" and he was not sure what had caused the accident.

Police investigations are ongoing. - ADELINE TAN